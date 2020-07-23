GENFIT Scraps Elafibranor in NASH, Sets New Strategic Focus

Following negative interim data from its experimental treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis, France’s GENFIT will discontinue the Phase III RESOLVE-IT study of elafibranor in this indication. The decision is part of a new corporate strategy for the French company.

In May, GENFIT disclosed interim data from the Phase III study and the outlook for elafibranor was not good. During the interim analysis, GENFIT said elafibranor failed to hit the predefined primary endpoint of NASH resolution without a worsening of fibrosis. Elafibranor failed to distinguish itself from placebo during the interim analysis. GENFIT said the response rate for elafibranor was 19.2% compared to 14.7% in the placebo cohort. For the fibrosis endpoint, the elafibranor cohort saw a 24% response compared to 22.4% from placebo. GENFIT also reported in May that another key secondary endpoint associated with metabolic parameters also failed to achieve statistical significance.

Following a detailed review of the full RESOLVE-IT interim efficacy dataset, GENFIT determined that the investment needed to continue the trial was not justified, as it was unlikely to provide results that would be sufficient to support potential regulatory approval of elafibranor in NASH in the United States and Europe.