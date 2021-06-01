GEORGE MUSI JOINS FCB HEALTH NETWORK’S SOLVE(D), A MARKETING, SCIENCE AND MEDIA AGENCY

New York, June 1, 2021 – FCB Health Network president & CEO Dana Maiman today announced that George Musi has joined Solve(d) — the Network’s data and media company born from creative agency DNA — as managing director. Solve(d) has experienced explosive 40% growth, with accompanying significant expansion in scale, clients and head count since its launch in October 2018. The agency was built on the premise that data needs to be taken out of the database and put into the marketplace.

Musi will report to FCB Health Network Chief Commercial Officer Mike Guarino and will be responsible for furthering the agency’s leadership, bridging the nexus of data, technology, creativity and media. Musi succeeds former managing director, Ken Beatty, who will remain with Solve(d) as a consultant to ensure consistency and continuity.

“The launch of Solve(d) has been meteoric. As a Network, we have a long history of offering our clients a collection of resources and specialized agencies to help them reach their various audiences,” Guarino said. “The experience of utilizing data-driven insights to direct and customize communications is really at the root of Solve(d)’s success. George brings extensive experience integrating and optimizing media and data science, both within and outside of healthcare, and we’re thrilled to have him on board to lead Solve(d) into the future.”

Musi comes to Solve(d) after spending the last five years at Publicis Media, including roles at Blue 449, Spark Foundry and Ninah Consulting. He has led global business across both the consumer and healthcare space, with past clients including Citi, T-Mobile, Sanofi and GSK Consumer Healthcare. Musi has a diverse and multifaceted background in data, analytics, technology, management consulting, business strategy and marketing communications. His leadership philosophy is to lead by example and to enable and empower his teams to be successful — a style he will implement as he continues to support Solve(d)’s unparalleled growth across its team of data scientists, data visualizers, business intelligence analysts and media specialists.

“I’m excited to join Solve(d) and continue the agency’s great work, which powers our industry, and develop an exceptionally talented team that is primed to further accelerate growth,” Musi said. “FCB Health Network’s entrepreneurial spirit, along with its focus on its people and clients, speaks to my core professional beliefs, and I’m really excited for this next chapter.”

Beatty will remain with the agency as a strategic consultant, with responsibilities that include key account work, special projects and executive sponsorship of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001. Solve(d) achieved this certification for marketing services last year – a prestigious set of standards for information security and one that’s extremely rare in the advertising sector.