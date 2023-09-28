German court suspends mRNA patent trial against BioNTech

DUESSELDORF, Sept 28 (Reuters) – A German court on Thursday suspended a patent trial against BioNTech (22UAy.DE) over the use of mRNA technology in the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the German company together with its U.S. partner Pfizer.

The Duesseldorf regional court said it needed further clarification and suspended the case, brought by BioNTech competitor CureVac (5CV.DE), pending a decision by the federal patent court on a lawsuit filed by BioNTech.

It had asked the higher court to review the validity of CureVac’s intellectual property rights. A decision is expected in December.

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Friederike Heine

Source: Reuters

