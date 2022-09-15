German COVID booster take-up low, new version may help – doctors group

,
COVID-19 vaccine

German COVID booster take-up low, new version may help – doctors group

BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Demand for booster vaccinations against COVID-19 is low in Germany, the association of general practitioners said on Thursday, with some patients waiting for a booster designed to combat the currently circulating Omicron BA.4/5 subvariants.

General practitioners were supplied at the start of the week with the booster vaccine directed at the BA.1 version of Omicron and the original virus first detected in China, said Jens Lassen, chairman of their Schleswig-Holstein association.

“We haven’t seen a big jump in demand in the few days we’ve been vaccinating BA.1,” Lassen told reporters in Berlin.

There were definitely patients waiting for a vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNtech (22UAy.DE) against the BA.4 and BA.5 variants, he said.

This updated vaccine could be ordered from next week, Lassen said, adding: “We wouldn’t be surprised if demand increased.”

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Monday recommended the COVID-19 booster designed to combat the Omicron BA.4/5 subvariants, days after endorsing a pair of boosters tailored to target the older BA.1 Omicron variant. read more

However, Emer Cooke, executive director of the EMA, said in a Reuters Next Newsmaker interview that people in Europe should take whatever COVID-19 booster is available to them in the coming months. read more

It was still confusing to have a choice of three different booster vaccinations, said Ulrich Weigeldt, chairman of the German association of general practitioners.

Weigeldt expected Germany’s vaccine committee, known as STIKO, to issue a recommendation on the various booster vaccinations on Friday.

Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Bernadette Baum
 
 
Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Pfizer, BioNTech logo Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Application to U.S. FDA for Emergency Use Authorization of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-Adapted Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine
U.S. COVID vaccines start to roll out for young children
Prior infection plus 3 vaccine doses proves best vs Omicron; neurological COVID symptoms can last months
White House U.S. eyes annual shots as updated COVID vaccines roll out
Paxlovid Pfizer asks for formal U.S. approval of oral COVID treatment Paxlovid
Comirnaty, Humira, Spikevax, Keytruda Top 200 Medicines Report 2022: Over the top
COVID cases rise in the Americas, nations must also monitor other viruses - PAHO
COVID Africa Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates