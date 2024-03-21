German health ministry says Ozempic exports not a concern

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png 0 0 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-03-21 05:58:242024-03-21 08:56:44German health ministry says Ozempic exports not a concern
FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) – Large volumes of diabetes drug Ozempic are not being exported from Germany, its health ministry said on Thursday, quashing a suggestion by its drugs regulator that outbound trade in the drug, coveted for its weight-loss effect, may have to be banned.