German health ministry says Ozempic exports not a concern

The head of drugs regulator BfArM, which is subordinate to the ministry, in November suggested banning exports of Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) Ozempic if other steps fail, as Europe’s health systems grapple with shortage of the drug.

The ministry said in a statement there was “currently no evidence that larger volumes of diabetes medicines are being exported”.

“Shortages of certain pharmaceuticals, GLP-1 analogues in particular, exist in a number of EU countries because of high demand and limited production volumes,” a ministry spokesperson added, responding to a query by Reuters about any plans to restrict trade.

GLP-1 analogues are a class of drugs that include Ozempic and its high-dose version Wegovy, which is approved for weight loss.

A BfArM spokesperson said the ministry’s statement reflected the current situation and declined to comment further.

BfArM has had an Ozempic shortage declaration in place for about a year, saying that swings in availability are hard to predict, according to its website.