German panel endorses GSK, Pfizer RSV vaccines for elderly

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) – Germany’s influential vaccine advisory panel said on Thursday that everyone in the country who is 75-years old or more should receive one of two new vaccines against the common respiratory infection RSV.

The panel of independent experts known as STIKO said in a statement that one shot, either Pfizer’s (PFE.N) Abrysvo or Arexvy by GSK (GSK.L), should be administered ideally in September or October before the cold season.

New pharmaceutical protection against RSV, a virus potentially dangerous for infants and the elderly, has provided a global sales boost for the companies that won regulatory approval.