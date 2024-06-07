Geron shares surge after U.S. FDA approves blood disorder drug

California-based Geron said it will discuss the new drug’s pricing and availability in a conference call with investors later in the day.

Rytelo is approved for the treatment of transfusion-dependent anemia in adults with low-risk myelodysplastic syndromes – a group of blood cancers where blood cells in the bone marrow do not mature or become healthy blood cells, Geron said in a statement late on Thursday.

The approval was based on a late-stage study where nearly 40% of the patients on the drug showed independence from transfusion for eight weeks, compared with 15% of patients on placebo.