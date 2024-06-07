https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/ReutersFDAlogo5-23-2022.webp 740 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-06-07 06:34:222024-06-07 09:39:12Geron shares surge after U.S. FDA approves blood disorder drug
Geron shares surge after U.S. FDA approves blood disorder drug
June 7 (Reuters) – Shares of Geron (GERN.O) rose more than 16% on Friday before markets opened, a day after the biopharmaceutical company got its first approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its blood disorder drug Rytelo.
The injectable drug will compete with Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMY.N) Reblozyl, which received a label expansion green light by the regulator last year for the same disease indication.