Gerresheimer supplies the top two in weight-loss drugs, CEO says

By Louis van Boxel-Woolf

While Gerresheimer’s first-quarter adjusted core profit rose 3.7% to 80.9 million euros ($86.9 million), the plastics and devices division that makes injector pens stole the show with a 26.5% jump to 59.3 million euros.

“We are serving all key players in the market for GLP-1, as there are, in the market, primarily only two key players,” he said on Thursday. “The sales that you see at the moment are a result of deliveries to these two customers.”