https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Reutersvials4-11-2024.jpg 800 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-04-11 08:33:242024-04-11 10:43:29Gerresheimer supplies the top two in weight-loss drugs, CEO says
Gerresheimer supplies the top two in weight-loss drugs, CEO says
Gerresheimer supplies the top two in weight-loss drugs, CEO says
April 11 (Reuters) – German packaging and medical equipment maker Gerresheimer (GXIG.DE) has contracts with the leading players in the burgeoning weight-loss drugs sector, CEO Dietmar Siemssen said after the company reported first-quarter earnings on Thursday.
While Gerresheimer’s first-quarter adjusted core profit rose 3.7% to 80.9 million euros ($86.9 million), the plastics and devices division that makes injector pens stole the show with a 26.5% jump to 59.3 million euros.
Injectors are used to administer the blockbuster GLP-1 appetite suppresant drugs produced by Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) and Eli Lilly (LLY.N). Such drugs are expected to bring at least 350 million euros of annual revenue for Gerresheimer within three years, Siemssen said last month without naming specific customers.
“We are serving all key players in the market for GLP-1, as there are, in the market, primarily only two key players,” he said on Thursday. “The sales that you see at the moment are a result of deliveries to these two customers.”