Gerresheimer supplies the top two in weight-loss drugs, CEO says

By Louis van Boxel-Woolf

While Gerresheimer’s first-quarter adjusted core profit rose 3.7% to 80.9 million euros ($86.9 million), the plastics and devices division that makes injector pens stole the show with a 26.5% jump to 59.3 million euros. April 11 (Reuters) – German packaging and medical equipment maker Gerresheimer (GXIG.DE) has contracts with the leading players in the burgeoning weight-loss drugs sector, CEO Dietmar Siemssen said after the company reported first-quarter earnings on Thursday.