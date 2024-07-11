Gerresheimer’s weight-loss drug deals pipeline helps profits meet forecasts

July 11 (Reuters) – Medical equipment group Gerresheimer (GXIG.DE) posted second-quarter adjusted core profit in line with expectations on Thursday, driven by the deal pipeline for its plastics and devices business, which supplies weight-loss drug makers with autoinjector pens.

The company confirmed guidance for the mid-term that its deals with weight-loss drug manufacturers, such as Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO), are expected to bring at least 350 million euros ($379.44 million) of annual revenue over the next three years, despite lower demand in its primary packaging glass division.

Gerresheimer’s results were hit by negative destocking effects, which are expected to remain an issue for the third quarter, CEO Dietmar Siemssen said during a conference call.