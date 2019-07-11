FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) today announced that Christi L. Shaw will join the company as Chief Executive Officer of Kite, a Gilead Company, and will become a member of Gilead’s senior leadership team.

Ms. Shaw is a renowned leader with deep experience providing commercial, financial, strategic, medical and operations leadership across the biopharmaceutical industry. Ms. Shaw currently serves as Senior Vice President of Eli Lilly &. Co., and President of Lilly Bio-Medicines. She also serves as a board member of both Avantor, Inc. and the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO), and as an advisor to the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association.

Prior to joining Lilly, Ms. Shaw most recently served as U.S. Country Head and President of Novartis Corp. and North American Head of Novartis Oncology. She earned a BA in Business Administration from Iowa State University and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin.

“We conducted an extensive search for a new leader at Kite and we believe that Christi’s unique set of skills will allow us to continue to build on our leadership position in cell therapy,” said Daniel O’Day, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gilead. “Christi’s vast experience across complex therapeutic areas, and particularly in oncology, will serve Kite very well. She is clearly a leader who will bring teams and individuals together and I am confident she will build upon the entrepreneurial spirit at Kite as we seek to help more people with cancer around the world.”

“Kite’s vision of transformational drug development – and of curing cancer – is one that I am extremely passionate about,” said Ms. Shaw. “I look forward to working with the many talented individuals in this organization, as we change the way cancer is treated and bring forward important, life-saving therapies.”

About Kite

Kite, a Gilead Company, is a biopharmaceutical company based in Santa Monica, California. Kite is engaged in the development of innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company is focused on chimeric antigen receptor and T cell receptor engineered cell therapies. For more information on Kite, please visit www.kitepharma.com.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California. For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com.

