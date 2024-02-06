Gilead-backed Kyverna Therapeutics aims for $857.3 mln valuation in upsized IPO

Feb 6 (Reuters) – Kyverna Therapeutics expects up to $857.3 million valuation in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), the biotechnology company said on Tuesday as it raised its offering.

The company, backed by Gilead Sciences (GILD.O) and Bain Capital Life Sciences Opportunities, increased the pricing of its IPO and now plans to raise up to $304.5 million by selling 14.5 million shares priced between $20 and $21 apiece.