Gilead CAR-T cancer therapy capacity to quadruple by 2026

FREDERICK, Maryland, March 15 (Reuters) – Gilead Sciences (GILD.O) will be able to quadruple production of its cell therapy cancer treatments by 2026 due to improvements in the U.S. biotech’s manufacturing processes, an executive in charge of that business told Reuters.
Cindy Perettie, executive vice president of Gilead’s Kite cell therapy unit, said these changes have already allowed the company to increase the number of patient treatments it can produce to 10,000 annually from 6,000 last year.