Gilead CAR-T cancer therapy capacity to quadruple by 2026

“We expect by 2026, with the same footprint – not changing anything or investing – we will be at capacity for 24,000 CAR-Ts per year,” Perettie said on Thursday in an interview at a company manufacturing facility in Frederick, Maryland.

Cell therapies like its chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) treatments Yescarta and Tecartus are increasingly important to Gilead, which has been working for several years to build its presence in oncology and diversify outside of its core HIV business.

Gilead recently announced it reduced its median turnaround time to produce Yescarta to 14 days. Perettie said she expects the company will be able to shorten the turnaround time further this year.

Gilead paid nearly $12 billion in 2017 to buy Kite, one of the leading players in the emerging field of CAR-T therapies, which currently treat a variety of blood cancers. The company has said it expects oncology products to account for a third of its revenue by the end of the decade.