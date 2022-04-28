Gilead earnings beat Street estimates, writedown taken on cancer drug

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Gilead earnings beat Street estimates, writedown taken on cancer drug

April 28, 2022; 6:21 PM EDT

By

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/gilead-first-quarter-sales-earnings-beat-street-estimates-2022-04-28

 

 

/by