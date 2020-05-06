Gilead Outlines Efforts to Expand Global Supply of Remdesivir for COVID-19

Gilead Sciences’ antiviral drug remdesivir is, to date, the only approved drug treatment for COVID-19. Shortly after announcing positive results in two clinical trials on April 30, one a small trial run by the company, the other a larger trial conducted by the National Institutes of Allergy & Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the drug under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID-19.

Although not a cure, in the NIAID study, the drug appeared to speed recovery by about 31%, from about 15 days to 11 days. There was evidence of a survival benefit, which just narrowly missed being statistically significant, 8% compared to 11.6% in the placebo group.

The company-run trial suggested that there was similar improvement in a 5-day dosing regimen to a 10-day dosing regimen, which means that the supply of the drug will go further.

Now the company has the daunting task of scaling up manufacturing and distribution of a drug that reportedly takes approximately six months to produce for global distribution during a pandemic. On May 5, the company issued a statement describing their efforts.