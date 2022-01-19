Gilead says counterfeit HIV drugs ended up with patients

The investigation also uncovered unauthorized pharmaceutical distributors who were selling the drugs to pharmacies, Gilead said.

Gilead said on Tuesday counterfeiters used authentic, but often empty or near-empty, bottles that once contained its HIV medication.

It said the counterfeiters then substituted fake tablets and documentation, and resealed the bottles so they would “resemble” unopened, authentic bottles.

The alleged scheme was reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal.

Gilead disclosed its anti-counterfeiting efforts on the same day a federal judge in Brooklyn unsealed a related civil lawsuit that the Foster City, California-based company filed last July.

Gilead warned the public about HIV counterfeits on Aug. 5, two weeks after filing the lawsuit under seal.

The company accused 22 defendants of violating federal trademark and New York consumer protection laws for their roles in the distribution of “dangerous” counterfeits to “unsuspecting patients, placing the patients’ health and lives at risk.”