Gilead says counterfeit HIV drugs ended up with patients
Gilead said a common counterfeit was an anti-psychotic drug that often causes drowsiness, where tablets were six times more potent than the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended for some patients.
It said one patient who unknowingly took that drug after receiving a fake bottle of Biktarvy reported being unable to speak or walk afterwards.
The lawsuit seeks, among other remedies, the seizure of counterfeit drugs, in addition to court-ordered seizures that have already occurred.
Global sales of its HIV treatments totaled $4.19 billion in the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2021, including $2.71 billion of Biktarvy and Descovy.
Lori Mayall, Gilead’s top anti-counterfeiting executive, said the presiding judge in its lawsuit ordered the defendant distributors to stop selling Gilead-branded medications, and the company was unaware of any defendant violating that order.
“We therefore believe that we have successfully stopped any additional counterfeits from these defendants reaching patients,” Mayall said in a statement.
