Gilead Sciences wins reversal of $1.2 billion award in patent case with Bristol Myers

Gilead Sciences wins reversal of $1.2 bln award in patent case with Bristol Myers

(Reuters) – A U.S. appeals court on Thursday threw out a $1.2 billion ruling against Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O), finding a patent on a cancer therapy it was accused of infringing was invalid, in a blow to rival Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N).

The two companies have been embroiled in a case involving accusations that Yescarta, the CAR-T cell cancer immunotherapy from Gilead’s Kite Pharma unit, infringed on a patent for a similar therapy from Bristol’s Juno Therapeutics.

Last year, a federal judge increased the damages from a jury trial and ordered Gilead to pay Bristol Myers $1.2 billion in the patent infringement case. The ruling on Thursday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed the decision.

Bristol Myers in a statement said it disagreed with latest ruling and would seek a review of the Federal Circuit’s decision.