Gilead to launch generic hepatitis drugs
Gilead to launch generic hepatitis drugs

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Monday, September 24th, 2018

 

Gilead to launch generic versions of its hepatitis drugs

 

(Reuters) – Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday it plans to launch generic versions of its hepatitis C drugs in the United States, at a time when regulators are looking to lower healthcare costs.

The drugmaker’s generic version of drugs such as Harvoni and Epclusa, which raked in combined sales of $831 million in the quarter ended June 30, will be launched via a newly created subsidiary Asegua Therapeutics LLC.

Gilead’s decision comes more than a month after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s copycat version of Mylan NV’s life-saving allergy injection, EpiPen.

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-gilead-sciences-genericdrugs/gilead-to-launch-generic-versions-of-its-hepatitis-drugs-idUSKCN1M42H6

