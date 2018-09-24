Gilead to launch generic versions of its hepatitis drugs

(Reuters) – Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday it plans to launch generic versions of its hepatitis C drugs in the United States, at a time when regulators are looking to lower healthcare costs.

The drugmaker’s generic version of drugs such as Harvoni and Epclusa, which raked in combined sales of $831 million in the quarter ended June 30, will be launched via a newly created subsidiary Asegua Therapeutics LLC.

Gilead’s decision comes more than a month after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s copycat version of Mylan NV’s life-saving allergy injection, EpiPen.