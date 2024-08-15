Gilead’s $4.3B bet on CymaBay pays off with FDA nod for autoimmune liver disease drug

The FDA on Wednesday cleared Gilead Sciences’ seladelpar for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, which the pharma will market as Livdelzi as it targets blockbuster status.

Wednesday’s approval, granted under the regulator’s accelerated pathway, allows the use of Livdelzi plus ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) in adult patients who cannot tolerate UDCA or who have otherwise shown an inadequate response to UDCA monotherapy. By contrast, patients with or who usually develop decompensated cirrhosis should not take Livdelzi, according to Gilead’.

“People living with PBC [primary biliary cholangitis] have been waiting for treatment advancements for many years,” chairman and CEO Daniel O’Day said in a statement, noting that Livdelzi’s approval will provide these patients and their doctors with “an important new option.”

Under the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway, Gilead needs to validate Livdelzi’s clinical benefit in a confirmatory Phase III trial to keep the product on the market.

Livdelzi is first-in-class oral selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ), a transcription factor that plays a key role in lipid metabolism and inflammation. By activating PPARδ, Livdelzi helps regulate the immune response, in turn addressing an underlying disease pathway in PBC.

