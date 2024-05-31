Gilead’s Trodelvy extends lung cancer survival by just 1.3 months in trial

The full results, presented at the annual American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago and published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, show that Trodelvy reduced the risk of death by 16%, with similar improvement for harder-to-treat squamous and non-squamous types of NSCLC.

Trodelvy, which belongs to a class of treatments known as antibody drug conjugates, is currently approved in the U.S. for patients with two specific types of advanced breast cancer and bladder cancers.

Gilead said the 603-patient lung cancer trial showed a survival improvement of 3.5 months for patients given Trodelvy whose tumors had not responded to a last round of immunotherapy.

For patients whose lung cancer had responded to their last immunotherapy, overall survival was a month longer for the chemotherapy group.

“We think Trodelvy is a very active drug in lung cancer and also quite tolerable,” Bilal Piperdi, Gilead’s vice president of clinical oncology, said in an interview.