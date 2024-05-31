https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Russian-court-rejects-U.S-firms-lawsuit-over-COVID-19-drug-remdesivir-Reuters-5-27-21.jpg 503 960 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-05-31 08:08:572024-05-31 09:08:19Gilead’s Trodelvy extends lung cancer survival by just 1.3 months in trial
Gilead’s Trodelvy extends lung cancer survival by just 1.3 months in trial
May 31 (Reuters) – Gilead Sciences’ (GILD.O) Trodelvy improved survival by 1.3 months more than chemotherapy in previously treated patients with advanced lung cancer in a late-stage trial, a difference that was not statistically significant, the company said on Friday.
Patients given Trodelvy lived for a median of 11.1 months, while those on chemotherapy lived for 9.8 months, Gilead said. The company in January said that the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) trial had failed to meet its main goal of proving Trodelvy could extend survival over chemotherapy.