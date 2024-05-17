GLP-1R agonists’ type 2 diabetes and obesity market to reach $125 billion in 7MM by 2033

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists are a class of incretin mimetic medicines for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity. With the obesity and type 2 diabetes markets growing at unprecedented rates, the GLP-1 receptor agonists market is also growing. GLP-1 receptor agonist sales for the type 2 diabetes and obesity markets are forecast to reach over $125 billion in the seven major markets (7MM*) by 2033, according to GlobalData , a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s latest report “ Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists in type 2 diabetes and obesity: Seven-Market Forecast and Market analysis ,” reveals that GLP-1 receptor agonists will dominate the metabolic diseases space in the next 10 years. These medicines are already popular, and key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData said that patients usually ask their doctors for these specific medicines.

Costanza Alciati, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “There are currently 10 GLP-1 receptor agonists approved for type 2 diabetes and three for obesity, but many more are expected to reach the market in the next five to 10 years. Indeed, there are 51 products in clinical development for obesity and/or type 2 diabetes, which exploit the GLP-1 receptor agonist mechanism, often coupled with other actions.”

According to GlobalData, more than 190 million people currently live with type 2 diabetes and/or obesity in 7MM, and the numbers will be growing at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 1.35% and 0.57% for type 2 diabetes and obesity, respectively, in the next 10 years.

Alciati continues: “At present, Ozempic (Wegovy for obesity) and Mounjaro dominate the GLP-1 receptor agonist space. But there is an opportunity for new players to join the race, as the market is vast. Some of the therapies in Phase III are very promising and GlobalData expects them to reach the billion-dollar sales mark within a couple of years from their launch.”

Alciati concludes: “The uptake of GLP-1 receptor agonists will certainly increase though it is currently stunted by production shortages. Going forward, that barrier should decrease. Furthermore, with more competition, costs may go down and become more affordable and accessible to a higher patient number. With increased awareness among physicians and patients, especially in recognizing obesity as a disease, it is expected to result in an increase in prescriptions of obesity drugs, the most effective being GLP-1 receptor agonists.”

Source: GlobalData