Goodfuse Communications Adds Three Industry Leaders to Growing Agency

– Ellene Hu, SVP, to drive client results focused on analytics and innovation

– Abigail Obre, VP, to focus on reputation management and crisis communications for healthcare brands

– Joe Jordan to lead creative strategy as VP, Creative Director

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 – Goodfuse, an award-winning, fully integrated agency built to fuse humanity into communications, today announced three additions to its senior leadership team with the appointments of Ellene Hu as Senior Vice President, Abigail Obre as Vice President, and Joe Jordan as VP, Creative Director. These hires represent new positions and will help drive what continues to be a tremendous period of growth for Goodfuse.

“Goodfuse is a destination for challenger brands that want to infuse humanity into their communications,” says Olga Fleming, CEO, Goodfuse. “Ellene, Abi, and Joe embody the humanity-committed point of view that inspires us to create programming that is strategic, emotional, and utterly differentiated. Each brings significant real-world experience, not just agency years, which is essential in developing programming that cuts through the clutter. I look forward to partnering with Ellene, Abi, and Joe to continue to break the mold on behalf of companies that want to connect with their audience in honest and authentic ways.”

Ellene Hu is a global brand executive with extensive expertise in the health and wellness, beauty, and personal care industries. Over the years, she has worked in-house, primarily in emerging industries, working with the c-suite to differentiate products in highly competitive environments. Ellene has also managed marketing and supporting functions, including creative, customer service, product development and digital communications. Notably, Ellene held key leadership positions at top consumer brands including Philips and Estee Lauder. Reporting to Olga Fleming, Ellene will be responsible for driving client results by further incorporating data analysis and innovative ideation.

Abigail Obre joins Goodfuse from Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) where she led media relations and communications for the national oncology network. While at CTCA, Abi launched an award-winning thought leadership campaign that shone a light on cancer during the pandemic. Having been on the corporate side of healthcare for the past decade, Abi’s agency experience began at a New York City editing house with pharmaceutical and TV network clients. She then narrowed her focus to serve healthcare and lifestyle clients, eventually leveraging her expertise in various leadership roles at Broward Health, one of the nation’s largest public health systems. Reporting to Goodfuse EVP Michael Myers, Abi will be responsible for reputation management and crisis communications for Goodfuse’s healthcare clients.

Joe Jordan is an award-winning Creative Director with more than two decades of experience guiding brands through creative and digital transformations. Throughout his career, Joe has created programming across creative disciplines from branding, digital marketing, and commercials, to photography, UX design, and websites for some of the world’s most recognizable brands including LG, All-Clad, Heineken, Philips Lighting, Johnson & Johnson, ADP, Comcast, and Verizon. Reporting to Myers, Joe will lead creative and web development efforts across all Goodfuse clients.

About Goodfuse

Goodfuse is a high-touch boutique agency designed to guide clients through the most challenging communications territories. With a seasoned, hands-on senior team, and full-spectrum, fully integrated capabilities. Digital to traditional, media relations to public affairs, we create Human to Human (H2H) communications that make companies and their products far more relevant in the hearts and minds of their audiences.

Goodfuse is a member of the BCW Group of companies, which is part of WPP (NYSE:WPP), a creative transformation company.

