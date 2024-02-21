Greater Than One appoints Jason Valdez chief operating officer

NEW YORK, NY (February 20, 2024) — Greater Than One, a privately held advanced media marketing and technology agency focused on healthcare announced that Jason Valdez has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Valdez is responsible for the overall operations of Greater Than One (www.greaterthanone.com) and to ensure the agency’s mission of building better healthcare experiences for customers.

As part of his appointment to the role of COO, Valdez will work directly with Elizabeth Apelles, CEO of Greater Than One, to align the agency with a renewed shared vision, along with clear goals for growth and innovation.

“Greater Than One’s reputation as a leader in media marketing is what drew me to join and lead the Project Management team in late 2021,” said Valdez. “I believed I could make an impact on our clients and provide value to the agency. I am now developing a customized operational and staffing model that can be scaled up or down for each client.”

“I see appointing Jason to the role of COO as a strategic move for the agency,” said Apelles. “He not only brings his expertise, but also a deep understanding of the agency’s core, making him the ideal candidate to navigate the complexities of our operations and steer us toward sustained success.”

“Having worked closely with Jason before, I personally can attest to his exceptional capabilities and strategic mindset,” remarked Bindhu Gopalan, Chief Client Officer. “Jason’s appointment as COO isn’t just a win for the agency, it’s a significant stride forward in reinforcing our operational backbone with someone who truly understands both our internal strengths and our client-centric approach.”

ABOUT GREATER THAN ONE

Founded in 2000 and included in the “Top 100 Agencies” by Medical Marketing & Media, Greater Than One is an advanced media marketing and technology agency built for how customers experience health and wellness today. Through strategic media buys, inspirational content, and innovative technology, Greater Than One creates data-driven experiences that activate, delivering performance-proven outcomes. The agency is privately held and employee-owned. For more information, contact us at [email protected] or visit us at Greater Than One.