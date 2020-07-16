Greater Than One Appoints New Chief Growth Officer

(July 15, 2020) — Greater Than One (GTO), a New York-based integrated full-service health and wellness marketing agency, announced that industry-renowned brand builder Jodi Brichan has joined the agency as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). The appointment is designed to build on the agency’s growth momentum and help expand the agency’s offerings while diversifying its client base.

With deep experience in clinical research, product commercialization, and organizational development, Brichan has held many senior-level roles at major pharmaceutical and global communications companies, including the Omnicom and Publicis communication networks. Her leadership has guided several successful product commercialization launches, award-winning advertising campaigns for Fortune 500 healthcare companies, successful business expansion and growth, and agency consolidation efforts. Most recently, Jodi led a wholly owned animal health subsidiary of an EU-based oncology company with chemotherapy products in Phase II and Phase III stage of development. This role increased her understanding of commercialization challenges many pre-revenue companies face.

“Jodi’s breadth of experience in client organic growth and experience in overseeing high potential accounts is aligned with our vision of transforming what’s possible for our clients and their customers by creating the most imaginative solutions in health and wellness,” said Kieran Walsh, President of GTO. “Her entrepreneurial spirit and ability to make a profound impact have been instrumental in the success she’s had in her career.”

The position of Chief Growth Officer is a new one for the agency and is intended to play a critical role in driving the agency’s growth and development.

“Over the past twenty years, GTO has developed a robust service offering that appeals to small-to mid-size healthcare companies. My goal is to expand our client roster, increase awareness of GTO practice areas, and continue to imagine new solutions for today’s ever-changing client challenges,” said Brichan.

About Greater Than One

Founded in 2000, Greater Than One Group is a privately held full-service global agency network that provides creative, digital, media, enterprise, analytics, social media and business consulting solutions to leading health and wellness clients around the world, with offices in in New York, San Francisco, Madrid, Barcelona, Milan and London. “Made with Imagination™ and driven to improve healthcare for patients, families and all members of the medical community, GTO Group applies converged proprietary data-driven methodologies to question what is truly possible and deliver real-world results. For additional information, contact us at [email protected] or visit us at www.greaterthanone.com