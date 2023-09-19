Greater Than One appoints Preston Taylor chief financial officer

NEW YORK, (September 19, 2023) — Greater Than One, a full-experience marketing agency focused on healthcare, announced that Preston Taylor has been named Chief Financial Officer. He will be responsible for overseeing the agency’s financial and commercial operations.

Taylor will report directly to Elizabeth Apelles, CEO of Greater Than One. According to Apelles, “Preston has extensive experience revamping financial operations and commercializing new product offerings at agencies. His background is just the type of experience we need on our executive team, and I think personally, professionally, it’s a good fit all the way around.”

Taylor has held finance leadership positions at top media and digital agencies and understands the value of being involved with an agency that constantly evolves to provide an increased offering of services to its clients. “What I found appealing about Greater Than One was its sharp focus on healthcare advertising”, said Taylor. “I’m also excited to collaborate with the strong leadership team in place here to deliver innovative client solutions by leveraging the agency’s media, creative and technology capabilities.”

Preston is a welcome addition to Greater Than One’s leadership team. According to Bindhu Gopalan, Chief Commercial Officer, “Preston’s strategic financial background, and his experience working with major agencies, will be essential to our efforts to better scale with clients as they grow”.

At Greater Than One, Taylor is “looking forward to building a financial infrastructure that can support the agency’s long-term strategy in an industry where technology is rapidly evolving. And I’m eager to refine our commercial models to drive incremental value for our clients and accelerate the growth of Greater Than One. I’m inspired by the agency’s heritage and excited to be part of a team that has such energetic and visionary leadership.”

About Greater Than One

Founded in 2000 and included in the “Top 100 Agencies” by Medical Marketing & Media, Greater Than One is a full-experience marketing agency dedicated to healthcare, with specialized expertise in rare disease emerging science and technologies, care delivery, medical diagnostics, and devices. Through strategic media buys, smart creative and cutting-edge technology, customers are met with better healthcare experiences to influence behavior and drive better outcomes. The agency is privately held, and employee owned. For more information, contact us at [email protected] or visit us at www.greaterthanone.com.