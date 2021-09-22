GREATER THAN ONE GROUP APPOINTS NEW CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

NEW YORK, NY (September 15, 2021) – The Greater Than One Group (GTO), a privately held, global marketing and communications agency with a proprietary model and focused approach leveraging data, content, and media, announced that Matthew Howes has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer. His background in delivering creative business solutions through meaningful insights will provide clients with the ability to forge strategic partnerships by leveraging new technologies, emerging channels, and the fully integrated model of GTO Group.

“GTO’s emphasis on integrating the data, tech and content capabilities within their collaborative culture to deliver innovative and effective solutions for brands was what initially impressed me,” said Howes. “That along with their emphasis on diversity and my own personal philosophy of building high performing teams through a mix of talent with cognitive diversity are key reasons I joined the executive team.”

According to Elizabeth Apelles, Chief Executive Officer of GTO Group, “Matthew has a passion for working with organizations on the forefront of healthcare and has developed a strong track record of driving innovation and growth for diverse biopharma, device, diagnostics, and MedTech clients. His strategic expertise will create new growth opportunities across our diverse client portfolio.”

At GTO Group, Matthew will lead a multidisciplinary team that drives innovation and growth for the agency’s vast range of clients. In his 27-year career, he has developed commercialization strategies for businesses that serve more than 100 million people every month and generate billions of dollars in revenue every year.

He is an established speaker and thought leader on patient engagement and was recognized by PM360 as an ELITE Award Winner for Transformational Leadership.

ABOUT GTO GROUP

Founded in 2000 and included in the “Top 100 Agencies” by Medical Marketing & Media, GTO Group remains privately held. With offices in New York, San Francisco, Madrid, and London, the GTO Group provides marketing and communications, media, and enterprise technology solutions to leading health & wellness clients around the world. For more information, contact us at [email protected] or visit us at www.thegtogroup.com.

GTO Group source:

https://www.greaterthanone.com/news/new-chief-strategy-officer