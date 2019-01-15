Walsh believes that imagination is required now more than ever to successfully navigate modern business challenges. “At Greater Than One, we place imagination at the union of strategy, creativity, and technology,” he said. “That’s where it has maximum power to generate the most creative and innovative business solutions, and to motivate and change the behavior of our clients’ current and prospective customers.”

Gregory Gross, PhD, Chief Creative Officer, elaborated on Walsh’s point about imagination driving behavior. “Everyone has an imagination, and science shows that when something new is imagined, there’s a physical and permanent change in the brain itself,” he said. “Engaging people’s imaginations actually changes them—that’s exciting, and that’s our goal when building a brand.”

Walsh’s vision for Greater Than One to be the most imaginative agency in health and wellness is a clarion call not just to his creative team, but to the entire organization. “Imagination is half dreaming and half doing,” he said. “Across our departments and disciplines, imagination enriches our work and makes us more dynamic change-agents for one another and especially for our clients.”

Pamela Pinta, Head of Account Services in the New York office, agreed. “We have to be dreamers and doers,” she said. “At Greater Than One, we have the talent and the chemistry to come up with transformative ideas, plus the capabilities and the processes to efficiently build what we dream. That’s what really separates us from the pack.”

Walsh stressed that “most imaginative agency” is not simply a fancy catchphrase; it is the agency’s north star, and it will continue to be the way of life at Greater Than One. “Imagination is and will remain our centerpiece for building our clients’ brands and customer experiences,” he said. “When your brand is built to help people imagine new possibilities, it wields incredible influence over how they think, feel, and behave. Imagination is your brand’s most valuable asset.”

For more information, visit GreaterThanOne.com .

About Greater Than One



Included in the “Top 100 Agencies 2018” by Medical Marketing & Media, Greater Than One is a leading independent, global healthcare agency with offices in New York, San Francisco, and Madrid. Greater Than One transforms what’s possible for clients and their customers by creating the most imaginative solutions and customer experiences in health and wellness. Core services at Greater Than One include brand agency of record, media agency of record, digital agency of record partnerships, enterprise solutions, and strategy and advisory services.

Contact: Garrett Schlein, (212) 515-6124, gschlein@greaterthanone.com

SOURCE Greater Than One

Related Links

http://www.greaterthanone.com