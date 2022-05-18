https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Novartis-Kisqali-Adds-Years-to-Breast-Cancer-Patients-Lives-BioSpace-5-4-22.jpeg 350 625 BioSpace https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png BioSpace 2022-05-18 12:09:44 2022-05-18 15:09:45 Greece goes after Novartis for alleged bribery and kickbacks