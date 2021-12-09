Grey Group Global Health & Wellness Practice Bolsters Creative Leadership Attracting Top Healthcare Talents Laura Potucek and Guy Mannshardt Bricio as GCD’s

Potucek and Bricio Bring Award Winning Pedigrees to New Posts as Health & Wellness Practice Continues New Business Streak to Become WPP’s Fastest Growing Health Company

NEW YORK (December 7, 2021) — Grey Group Global Health & Wellness practice is bolstering their creative leadership hiring Laura Potucek and Guy Mannshardt Bricio in the new roles of Group Creative Directors, reporting to Tim Jones, Chief Creative Officer, Pharma. The recruitment and hiring of top talent send a clear signal to the industry that Grey is positioning for further growth and creative prowess in the sector. The Health & Wellness practice at Grey has been on a new business rampage, winning 20 new clients since 2020 and adding over 150 people to staff in New York alone, and launching 5 new international Health & Wellness studios.

“We’re building something special here: a creative home where the best talent can have access to the best briefs in the world, in a team wholeheartedly dedicated to making them feel supported,” stated Jones. “Laura and Guy will round out our already robust creative leadership, joining fellow GCD’s Ron Lewis and Josh Eastman at the helm of the department. I have carefully curated this team, and together we are on a mission to make our impact felt in the world of healthcare. I hope the industry is taking note.”

Potucek comes from the FCB Health network, where she worked at both Area 23 and FCB Cure. Her creative pedigree is evident in the multi-award winning work for ‘The Anti-Trafficking Exam’, and ‘Strikes without Warning’ oncology campaign for Lazanda. Potucek also has a track record of leading the charge for change as the Co-Chair of the FCB WE Council championing inclusion, celebrating diversity, and providing career and development support. She has over 19 years of experience launching and building pharmaceutical brands and has won multiple international creative awards from Cannes to Clio’s.

“I’m excited to join the growing team of talented creatives at Grey, and as a senior leader, to create an environment where creatives can thrive,” stated Potucek. “I’m looking forward to creating work that truly captures the emotion and insights to change behavior and continues to elevate the craft in health and wellness creative.”

Bricio’s experience spans multiple continents and agencies, from Langland to Area 23, winning a pride-full of Lions and helping his agencies win multiple ‘Agency of The Year’ awards along the way. His impeccable eye for art direction and design is evident in the ‘One Word’ film for Constant Therapy and the gold Lion winning ‘Change Gout’ campaign. Bricio has over 10 years of experience in both healthcare and consumer and is a regular on international jury panels and award shows.

“Grey has an ambitious vision for Health & Wellness and I’m here to help us achieve that,” stated Bricio. “I’m thrilled to join the agency at such a period of great momentum, and I can’t wait to partner with the team to produce inspiring, thought-provoking work. Work that can be recognized for its craft, but most importantly, for its potential to do good.”

About Grey Global Health & Wellness Practice:

Grey’s Health & Wellness practice is WPP’s fastest growing health company, winning 20 new clients since 2020 and adding over 150 people to staff in New York alone, along with studios in London, Shanghai, Montréal, Toronto and Copenhagen. Global Health & Wellness President Jason Kahner was recently honored as an Adweek 50, one of the top 2021 leaders in the advertising industry. Recent creative work includes: launching Pfizer’s now iconic “Science Will Win” campaign; winning Twitter’s Interception award for TUMS’ Super Bowl campaign; securing the J&J Covid vaccine assignment, and catapulting the practice into next gen with med tech partnerships including 23&Me. In a time dominated by divisive and polarizing voices, the Grey Health & Wellness practice has created compassionate and factual communications to help save lives around the world.