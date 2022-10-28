Grey Health & Wellness to expand its global footprint, Morten V. Frederiksen to become president

London, 28th October – Following three years of growth and creative success, Grey Health & Wellness is expanding outside of North America with the launch of Grey Health & Wellness EMEA.

Grey Health&Wellness EMEA is led by Morten V. Frederiksen, President who has a long and impressive track record launching and growing health and wellness brands throughout EMEA. Since he has joined and launched the practice in August 1st, Frederiksen has been instrumental in attracting expert talent with global experience to the team, and winning 15 new clients to date, including several international brands. He has also been leading Ogilvy Denmark since 2019.

Cassandra Sinclair, President of Grey Health & Wellness, North America, said: “Grey H&W is known for creating scientifically accurate and culturally valuable brand experiences for HCP and patients. The culture and capabilities in the EMEA team, led by Morten, aligns with the direction we’ve created for Grey H&W. Morten and I have worked together as part of the WPP H&W team based in London, and I can say that Morten’s leadership skills and wealth of experience make him ideal for this role. Our teams collaborate closely on several global brands, and his expertise in the European markets and regulatory environment is a win-win asset for our clients and the communities they are in service of.”

Operating from Copenhagen given the city’s proximity to headquarters of some of the world’s largest pharma companies, Grey’s H&W practice will operate in all EMEA countries where Grey has a studio. Morten V. Frederiksen said: “The health industry is in a transitional phase, with a range of touch points and a level of expectations changing rapidly. In addition, wellness has become a value that consumer brands are embracing. Bridging the gap between brand strategy and customer experience has been our forte and we will continue to deliver creative and strategic solutions, helping businesses adapt to ever-evolving consumer patterns.”

Nirvik Singh, Global COO & President International at Grey added: “Morten’s efforts towards business and organizational development within WPP and the health sector over the years are commendable, and looking at his achievements, Morten was an obvious choice for this position. With its strong foundation in the NYC office and presence across the globe, Grey H&W has an outstanding growth potential globally, particularly in EMEA.”

Source: Grey