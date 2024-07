Grifols said its board held an extraordinary meeting over the weekend to study a preliminary offer presented by Brookfield and the founding family, which has a nearly 30% stake.

They asked the board for access to certain company information for due diligence before potentially buying all of Grifols’ shares, it said.

Shares in Grifols were suspended from trading on the blue-chip index (.IBEX) by regulator CNMV shortly before the market opened.

Traders had expected the shares to rise between 8% and 10%. CNMV said the shares would resume trading at noon local time (1000 GMT).

The founding family’s aim was to gain access to the company’s books to make a final offer in the coming weeks, business newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Sunday, adding that Lazard was the sole financial advisor to both parties.

The deal could be worth around 5.5 billion euros ($5.96 billion), according to the report.