Group suing over Pfizer diversity fellowship program loses US appeal

March 6 (Reuters) – A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit by a conservative group opposed to diversity initiatives in medicine that challenged a Pfizer (PFE.N) fellowship program designed to boost the pipeline of Black, Latino and Native American people leadership positions at the drugmaker.
The New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Virginia-based non-profit organization Do No Harm lacked standing to challenge the drugmaker’s program, saying “it did not identify by name a single member injured by Pfizer’s alleged discrimination.”