Group suing over Pfizer diversity fellowship program loses US appeal

,

Group suing over Pfizer diversity fellowship program loses US appeal

March 6 (Reuters) – A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit by a conservative group opposed to diversity initiatives in medicine that challenged a Pfizer (PFE.N) fellowship program designed to boost the pipeline of Black, Latino and Native American people leadership positions at the drugmaker.
 
The New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Virginia-based non-profit organization Do No Harm lacked standing to challenge the drugmaker’s program, saying “it did not identify by name a single member injured by Pfizer’s alleged discrimination.”

Pfizer in a statement welcomed the ruling, saying it was an “equal opportunity employer and is proud of its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”
 
Do No Harm did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The group said it counts doctors, medical students and others as members and aims “to protect healthcare from radical, divisive and discriminatory ideologies.”
It sued Pfizer in 2022 over the company’s Breakthrough Fellowship Program, which aimed to increase the pipeline of Black, Latino and Native American leaders, arguing it discriminated against white and Asian-American applicants.

 
 

/by
You might also like
PaxlovidPfizer’s COVID drug data supports use in high-risk patients – FDA staff
Pfizer BioNTech boosterCanada authorizes Pfizer’s Omicron retooled booster
ReutersU.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Pfizer plan to help patients pay for heart medication
PfizerUS FDA approves Pfizer-OPKO’s drug for growth hormone deficiency in kids
RSV cases in US show signs of return to pre-pandemic seasonality – CDC
PfizerPfizer publishes Phase III RSV data ahead of May decision
PaxlovidCOVID rebound after Pfizer treatment likely due to robust immune response, study finds
Judge, gavelBioSpacePfizer and Flynn Under Fire Again for Alleged Overpricing of Anti-Epilepsy Drug
Peregrine Market Access promotes four employeesPeregrine Market AccessMaria Fontanazza, Steve Millerman, FingerpaintMulticultural marketing in pharma, explained
PharmaLive