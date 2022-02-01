GSK announces $1.25 billion settlement between ViiV Healthcare, Gilead

February 1, 2022; 5:23 PM EST

(Reuters) – GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L) announced a settlement worth $1.25 billion between its ViiV Healthcare and Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) on Tuesday in relation to patent violations by Gilead’s Biktarvy, a medicine to treat human immunodeficiency virus.

A view shows GlaxoSmithKline headquarters in London, Britain, January 17, 2022.REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The companies have agreed on a patent license and Gilead will also pay a 3% royalty on future U.S. sales of Biktarvy, GSK said in a statement.

