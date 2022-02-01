GSK announces $1.25 billion settlement between ViiV Healthcare, Gilead

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/GSK-announces-1.25-bln-settlement-between-ViiV-Healthcare-Gilead-Reuters-2-1-22.jpg 503 960 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2022-02-01 20:54:022022-02-01 21:08:32GSK announces $1.25 billion settlement between ViiV Healthcare, Gilead
GSK announces $1.25 bln settlement between ViiV Healthcare, Gilead
February 1, 2022; 5:23 PM EST
(Reuters) – GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L) announced a settlement worth $1.25 billion between its ViiV Healthcare and Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) on Tuesday in relation to patent violations by Gilead’s Biktarvy, a medicine to treat human immunodeficiency virus.
The companies have agreed on a patent license and Gilead will also pay a 3% royalty on future U.S. sales of Biktarvy, GSK said in a statement.
