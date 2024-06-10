https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/ReutersZantac8-12-2022.jpg 800 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-06-10 19:45:162024-06-11 09:14:53GSK asks to appeal Delaware ruling allowing Zantac cases to go forward
GSK asks to appeal Delaware ruling allowing Zantac cases to go forward
June 10 (Reuters) – GSK (GSK.L) and other drugmakers on Monday asked a Delaware court for permission to appeal a ruling allowing more than 70,000 lawsuits claiming that heartburn drug Zantac causes cancer to go forward.
If Judge Vivian Medinilla of Delaware Superior Court grants the petition, which is also joined by Pfizer (PFE.N), Sanofi (SASY.PA) and Boehringer Ingelheim, the appeal will go directly to the Delaware Supreme Court. If she denies it, GSK said, the companies will ask the Supreme Court directly to hear the case.