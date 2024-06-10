GSK asks to appeal Delaware ruling allowing Zantac cases to go forward

The companies, which all sold Zantac at different times, argue that Medinilla should have granted their motion to block plaintiffs from presenting expert testimony that Zantac causes cancer. That would have effectively ended all of the lawsuits in Delaware, where the vast majority of Zantac lawsuits nationwide are pending.

Also on Monday, GSK announced that a woman who alleged that she developed breast cancer as a result of taking Zantac dropped her case shortly before it was set for trial.

GSK said in a statement that it did not settle with the woman, Eugenia Kasza. A lawyer for Kasza did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kasza’s case would have been the second over Zantac to go to trial, after the first ended last month with a victory for GSK and Boehringer Ingelheim. Another case was dismissed by a judge shortly before a trial was set to begin on May 23.