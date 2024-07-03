GSK buys COVID, influenza vaccines from retrenching CureVac

July 3 (Reuters) – British drugmaker GSK (GSK.L) on Wednesday bought partner CureVac out of their alliance on influenza and COVID-19 vaccine development, boosting its messenger RNA credentials and extending the German biotech company’s financial lifeline.

GSK, one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers, will take control of CureVac’s leading experimental vaccines to fight infections, including seasonal flu and bird flu.

It will pay CureVac 400 million euros ($430 million) upfront and up to 1.05 billion euros contingent on achievements.