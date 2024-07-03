GSK buys COVID, influenza vaccines from retrenching CureVac

GSK buys COVID, influenza vaccines from retrenching CureVac

July 3 (Reuters) – British drugmaker GSK (GSK.L) on Wednesday bought partner CureVac out of their alliance on influenza and COVID-19 vaccine development, boosting its messenger RNA credentials and extending the German biotech company’s financial lifeline.
 
GSK, one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers, will take control of CureVac’s leading experimental vaccines to fight infections, including seasonal flu and bird flu. 
 
It will pay CureVac 400 million euros ($430 million) upfront and up to 1.05 billion euros contingent on achievements.
 

CureVac shares surged on the news, trading 24% higher to reach a three-week high at 0739 GMT.
 
CureVac said it would cut about 30% of its jobs as it focuses on mRNA-based cancer therapies and other earlier-stage projects. It added GSK’s cash payment extends funding, which would have run out at the end of next year, into 2028.

 
