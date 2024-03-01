GSK CEO Emma Walmsley’s total pay rises 51% to nearly 13 mln pounds in 2023

March 1 (Reuters) – GSK (GSK.L) CEO Emma Walmsley’s total pay in 2023 was 12.7 million pounds ($16.05 million), a 51% increase from 2022, thanks to a big jump in performance-related pay, the British drugmaker’s annual report showed on Friday.
 
Walmsley’s total remuneration included 11.1 million pounds in performance bonuses and awards. Her total pay in 2022 was 8.4 million pounds.
 
Rival AstraZeneca’s (AZN.L) top boss Pascal Soriot’s 2023 remuneration was higher at 16.9 million pounds.
 
($1 = 0.7914 pounds)

Reporting by Anchal Rana and Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal

Source: Reuters

