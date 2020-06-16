GSK Dives Deeper into Synthetic Lethality with IDEAYA Biosciences

GlaxoSmithKline is diving deeper into the realm of synthetic lethality through a new partnership with Bay Area-basedIDEAYA Biosciences. The two companies will explore potential oncology treatments with emerging technology.

This morning, the two companies announced a broad strategic partnership in this study and the news sent shares of IDEAYA skyrocketing more than 80% in premarket trading. The stock jumped from Monday’s closing price of $8.95 per share to $16.15. The companies will harness the potential of IDEAYA’s Synthetic Lethality programs MAT2A, Pol Theta, and Werner Helicase programs, which are projected to reach clinical trials within the next three years. In its announcement this morning, IDEAYA said it has solved the crystal structures for each of its programs, which will enable structure-based drug design. Additionally, the South San Francisco company said it has demonstrated in vivo proof of concept in relevant animal models for its MAT2A and Pol Theta programs.

Synthetic lethality occurs due to a combination of deficiencies, such as mutations or inhibitions that are expressed on two or more genes that lead to the death of a cell. The idea behind synthetic lethality is that cancer tumors have a tolerance for mutations in DNA. However, there are DNA combinations that can kill them, such as with PARP inhibitors, including GSK’s Zejula, among others. By reducing the ability of diseased cells to self-repair, those cells can become overwhelmed by their own DNA damage and undergo cell death. Synthetic Lethality is one of four core research focus areas for GSK in oncology.