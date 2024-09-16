GSK, iTeos score Phase II win for Jemperli-TIGIT combo in NSCLC

GSK and iTeos Therapeutics revealed data Saturday from the Phase II GALAXIES Lung-201 platform Phase II study, showing that Jemperli and the investigational anti-TIGIT therapy belrestotug elicited promising response rates in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

After at least 5.6 months of follow-up, the combination treatment resulted in a confirmed objective response rate of approximately 60% for every dose. In iTeos’ news release of the data drop, the partners called this effect a “clinically meaningful improvement,” noting that it represented an increase of around 30% versus Jemperli (dostarlimab) alone.

Circulating tumor DNA levels also dropped by 94% and 97% from baseline to week 7 in patients who received 400 mg and 1,000 mg of belrestotug, respectively. Jemperli monotherapy counterparts, on the other hand, saw a 65% dip in circulating tumor DNA during this time frame.

GSK and iTeos presented these data at the 2024 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO 2024).

Michel Detheux, iTeos’ president and CEO, noted in a statement that the partners are “encouraged” by these data, which points to the “potential differentiation” of combining an anti-TIGIT therapy with a PD-1 treatment.

“The improvement in depth of response in tumor measurement in patients treated with the doublet compared to those treated with PD-1 alone holds promising therapeutic potential for a patient population with limited options,” Detheux added.

GALAXIES Lung-201 is a randomized and open-label study that pit the doublet therapy against Jemperli monotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer patients deemed to have high expression levels of PD-L1. To be eligible for inclusion, patients should have been previously untreated and have unresectable and locally advanced or metastatic disease.

