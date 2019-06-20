Ad Header

GSK offers concessions to address EU concerns over Pfizer deal

Thursday, June 20th, 2019

 

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – GlaxoSmithKline has offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns over its planned joint venture with Pfizer’s consumer health business, the European Commission said on Thursday.

The EU competition enforcer will decide by July 10 whether to accept the proposal, demand more or open a full-scale investigation, according to a filing on its site.

GSK announced the deal in December last year, a move which will put it ahead of rivals Johnson & Johnson, Bayer and Sanofi.

 

