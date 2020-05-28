GSK Pledges 1 Billion Doses of Adjuvant Technology for COVID-19 Vaccines

GSK Pledges One Billion Doses of Adjuvant Technology for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates

GlaxoSmithKline inked deals earlier this year to support the development of multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidates and is now pledging to manufacture 1 billion doses of that efficacy-boosting system by 2021.

This morning, GSK said its pandemic adjuvant technology can make a significant contribution against COVID-19 as it has in a previous flu pandemic. The company is expanding its manufacturing efforts in Europe, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States in order to meet this goal.

The company said its adjuvant can reduce the amount of vaccine protein required per dose. That in turn allows more vaccine doses to be produced and contributes to protecting more people, GSK, the world’s largest vaccine maker said. The global pharma giant added that an adjuvant can enhance the immune response and has been shown to create a stronger and longer-lasting immunity against infections.