GSK raises $1.5 bln from sale of remaining Haleon stake

Shares in Haleon, created in a merger of GSK and Pfizer’s (PFE.N) consumer healthcare businesses in 2019, fell as much as 1.7% in morning trade, down 0.7% at 330.1 pence by 0730 GMT. GSK also down 0.7%.

Haleon, in which GSK initially owned nearly 13%, was spun out and listed on the London Stock Exchange in July 2022.

GSK said total proceeds from sales of its Haleon holdings – four in just over a year – stood at 3.9 billion pounds.