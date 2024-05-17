https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/ReutersGSK10-27-2022.webp 770 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-05-17 05:36:342024-05-17 09:01:41GSK raises $1.5 bln from sale of remaining Haleon stake
GSK raises $1.5 bln from sale of remaining Haleon stake
May 17 (Reuters) – British drugmaker GSK (GSK.L) has raised 1.25 billion pounds ($1.52 billion) from a sale of its remaining stake in consumer healthcare company Haleon (HLN.L) to institutional investors.
The sale will allow GSK to sharpen its focus on vaccines, cancer and infectious diseases, which are part of CEO Emma Walmsley’s plans to boost earnings at the drugmaker.
GSK sold around 385 million shares at 324 pence each, amounting to a 4.2% stake in Haleon. Friday’s sale was at a discount of about 2.5% to Haleon’s last close of 332.4 pence on Thursday.