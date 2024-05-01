https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/ReutersGSKlogo11-11-2022.webp 807 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-05-01 06:14:532024-05-01 09:01:48GSK raises profit outlook on strong vaccine, HIV drug sales
GSK raises profit outlook on strong vaccine, HIV drug sales
May 1 (Reuters) – GSK (GSK.L) raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday on strong demand for its common respiratory vaccine and specialty HIV medicines, though it expects sales growth to slow in the second half.
CEO Emma Walmsley’s strategy has focussed on vaccines, cancer and infectious diseases and a shift in the company’s HIV focus to long-acting treatment and prevention therapies. The strategy has paid off as GSK gears up for 12 launches from 2025.