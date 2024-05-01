GSK raises profit outlook on strong vaccine, HIV drug sales

,
GlaxoSmithKline, GSK

GSK raises profit outlook on strong vaccine, HIV drug sales

May 1 (Reuters) – GSK (GSK.L) raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday on strong demand for its common respiratory vaccine and specialty HIV medicines, though it expects sales growth to slow in the second half.
 
CEO Emma Walmsley’s strategy has focussed on vaccines, cancer and infectious diseases and a shift in the company’s HIV focus to long-acting treatment and prevention therapies. The strategy has paid off as GSK gears up for 12 launches from 2025.
 

The London-listed drugmaker said it expected a rise of 8% to 10% in annual adjusted earnings per share, up from the 6%-9% growth previously forecast. It expects 2024 sales to grow at the upper end of its 5% to 7% forecast range.
 
Sales of recently launched products such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine Arexvy and bone marrow cancer therapy Ojjaara have been strong since the start of 2024, while asthma drug Trelegy also performed better than expected, GSK said.
 
Arexvy has dominated the RSV vaccine market in the U.S. since its launch last year, outperforming sales of rival Pfizer’s (PFE.N), shot to have two-thirds market share in the first quarter. RSV, which typically causes cold-like symptoms, is a leading cause of pneumonia in toddlers and older adults.
 
Walmsley told journalists the company hoped to launch the shot for 50-59 year-olds before the start of the next RSV season, which includes about 15 million at-risk Americans.

 
 

/by
You might also like
Biopharma Report 2022: Brand values surge
ShingrixGSK 2022: A newly focused biopharma company
PfizerPfizer to sell stake in GSK’s consumer health business after it lists
Klick IDX, Leerom Segal, Barack ObamaKlick IDX returns with conversations about science, health equity, vaccines and politics, and social media
GSK logoEU regulator recommends to stop sale of GSK’s blood cancer drug
Pharma sustainabilityTop pharma companies 2023: A satisfactory year
ZantacGSK, Sanofi shares soar as Zantac litigation fears abate
SanofiSanofi sees EU regulatory decision on its COVID booster in weeks
RevHealth appoints Stacey Crowley to lead agency growthRevHealthJ&J baby powderJ&J advances $6.475 billion settlement of talc cancer lawsuits
PharmaLive