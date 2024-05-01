GSK raises profit outlook on strong vaccine, HIV drug sales

The London-listed drugmaker said it expected a rise of 8% to 10% in annual adjusted earnings per share, up from the 6%-9% growth previously forecast. It expects 2024 sales to grow at the upper end of its 5% to 7% forecast range.

Sales of recently launched products such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine Arexvy and bone marrow cancer therapy Ojjaara have been strong since the start of 2024, while asthma drug Trelegy also performed better than expected, GSK said.

Arexvy has dominated the RSV vaccine market in the U.S. since its launch last year, outperforming sales of rival Pfizer’s (PFE.N), shot to have two-thirds market share in the first quarter. RSV, which typically causes cold-like symptoms, is a leading cause of pneumonia in toddlers and older adults.

Walmsley told journalists the company hoped to launch the shot for 50-59 year-olds before the start of the next RSV season, which includes about 15 million at-risk Americans.