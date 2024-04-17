https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Shingrix-vials-with-packaging.jpg 1156 1700 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-04-17 02:19:352024-04-17 09:14:00GSK says efficacy of its shingles vaccine remains high after years
GSK says efficacy of its shingles vaccine remains high after years
April 17 (Reuters) – British drugmaker GSK (GSK.L) said on Wednesday long-term data showed that its blockbuster shingles vaccine, Shingrix, had 79.7% efficacy in participants aged 50 years and above, six to 11 years after vaccination.
The vaccine’s efficacy remained high at 82% at year 11 after initial vaccination, GSK said, citing data from a long-term follow-up, late-stage trial that tracked participants for up to about 11 years after they were first vaccinated with Shingrix.