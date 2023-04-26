GSK says EU pharma legislation overhaul could trigger investment shift

,

GSK says EU pharma legislation overhaul could trigger investment shift

By Maggie Fick and Natalie Grove

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) – British drugmaker GSK on Wednesday warned that the overhaul of laws governing the EU’s pharmaceuticals industry risks forcing companies to invest and innovate elsewhere, which would hurt EU efforts to improve access to medicines.

GSK Chief Executive Emma Walmsley told reporters on a quarterly earnings call that the European Union must “regulate for growth and competitiveness” because her company and others “have choices on where our capital and resources are focused”.

The European Commission will publish its long-awaited draft on Wednesday, detailing the biggest overhaul of medical laws in 20 years. The Commission has said the reforms aim to tackle unequal access to medicines across Europe while retaining the region’s competitiveness for pharma companies developing and bringing new treatments to market.

Walmsley said the industry shared the EU’s goal of improving access to medicines for all Europeans and that the region was critical to GSK’s R&D and manufacturing.

Updates to the bloc’s regulatory system are needed, she said. However, pressure to weaken market exclusivity protections could discourage companies from researching and launching treatments in Europe, she added.

European biotech lobby Europabio said changes to protections before generic versions of drugs enter the market could also make it harder for biopharma startups to raise money for research and development.

Reporting by Maggie Fick and Natalie Grover Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
GSK logo California ruling on GSK's Zantac litigation unsurprising, but case still weighs on shares
Valneva Valneva cuts full-year outlook on lower COVID-19 vaccine sales
Pfizer vaccine Pfizer exec says CEO did not negotiate EU COVID vaccine contract via text message
Haleon will launch with $12B+ debt as new GSK gains momentum
Rotavirus childhood vaccine shortage hits four African countries
GlaxoSmithKline FDA adcomm to discuss path for rectal cancer drug with "unheard of" results
Novavax Novavax sinks after halving sales forecast on low vaccine demand, supply glut
Haleon GSK spinoff Haleon has no deals on immediate horizon