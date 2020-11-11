https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/FDA-says-to-review-side-effect-of-GSKs-multiple-myeloma-drug-Reuters-7-10-20.jpeg 235 370 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2020-11-11 08:22:302020-11-11 18:48:34GSK says flu shot shortage not linked to Covid-19 vaccine ramp up
GSK says flu shot shortage not linked to COVID-19 vaccine ramp up
(Reuters) – Shortages of flu shots this year are not related to drugmakers ramping up production of potential COVID-19 vaccines, the head of vaccines at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) said on Wednesday.
Speaking at the Financial Times’ virtual healthcare conference, Roger Conner said GSK, the world’s biggest vaccine maker by sales, had supplied doses for seasonal influenza, commonly known as flu, at its maximum possible levels this year.
