Jan 31 (Reuters) – GSK (GSK.L) beat market estimates for fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, and unveiled an upbeat forecast for 2024 and beyond on the ramp-up of its vaccines and cancer drugs pipeline, underscoring the benefits of its consumer health unit spin-off. This is the British drugmaker's first annual earnings report after it spun off Haleon in July 2022. While GSK has been selling its stake, it still remains a top shareholder in the company that owns Sensodyne toothpaste and other household brands.

CEO Emma Walmsley’s strategy has been centred around sharpening GSK’s focus on vaccines and infectious diseases, and shifting its HIV focus to long-acting treatment and prevention therapies, amid a series of upcoming patent expiries and declining revenue from current bestsellers. “We are now planning for at least 12 major launches from 2025, with new Vaccines and Specialty Medicines for infectious diseases, HIV, respiratory and oncology,” Walmsley said in a statement.

The company is betting on Arexvy, its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for older adults, to be its next blockbuster medicine, as costly U.S. litigation over discontinued heartburn drug Zantac looms and it recovers from a series of setbacks in its cancer portfolio. Arexvy clocked sales of 1.24 billion pounds for the year ended Dec. 31, following a strong second-half launch that has trounced a shot from U.S. rival Pfizer (PFE.N).