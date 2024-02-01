GSK settles another Zantac lawsuit in California

,
Feb 1 (Reuters) – GSK (GSK.L) said on Thursday it had agreed to settle another lawsuit in California that alleged its discontinued heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer, the latest in a series of settlements to end costly litigation.
 
The case was set to go to trial on Feb. 20 and instead, will now be dismissed, the British drugmaker said in a statement.
 
GSK said the terms of the settlement were confidential and that it did not admit to any liability.
 

In 2019, some manufacturers and pharmacies halted Zantac sales over concerns that its active ingredient, ranitidine, degraded over time to form a chemical called NDMA. While NDMA can be present in low levels in food and water, research has found it causes cancer in larger amounts.
 
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020 pulled Zantac and its generic versions off the market, triggering a wave of lawsuits.
 

