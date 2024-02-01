https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png 0 0 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-02-01 04:43:222024-02-01 09:43:31GSK settles another Zantac lawsuit in California
GSK settles another Zantac lawsuit in California
Feb 1 (Reuters) – GSK (GSK.L) said on Thursday it had agreed to settle another lawsuit in California that alleged its discontinued heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer, the latest in a series of settlements to end costly litigation.
The case was set to go to trial on Feb. 20 and instead, will now be dismissed, the British drugmaker said in a statement.
GSK said the terms of the settlement were confidential and that it did not admit to any liability.