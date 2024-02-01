GSK settles another Zantac lawsuit in California

Feb 1 (Reuters) – GSK (GSK.L) said on Thursday it had agreed to settle another lawsuit in California that alleged its discontinued heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer, the latest in a series of settlements to end costly litigation.

The case was set to go to trial on Feb. 20 and instead, will now be dismissed, the British drugmaker said in a statement.

GSK said the terms of the settlement were confidential and that it did not admit to any liability.