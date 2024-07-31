GSK shares fall after sales of top two vaccines disappoint

July 31 (Reuters) – British drugmaker GSK (GSK.L) cut its forecast for 2024 vaccine sales on Wednesday after quarterly revenue from its blockbuster shingles and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) jabs missed expectations, sending its shares lower.
 
CEO Emma Walmsley’s bet on infectious disease drugs and vaccines, including new blockbuster respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine Arexvy, has been paying off as GSK faces a combination of patent expiries and declining revenue from current best-sellers by the end of this decade.
 
But second-quarter sales of Arexvy, which launched in the U.S. last year and took two-thirds of the market in a blow to Pfizer’s (PFE.N) rival jab, came in at 62 million pounds ($80 million), below analysts’ average forecast of 70 million pounds.
 

Sales of its shingles vaccine Shingrix – GSK’s big blockbuster drug before Arexvy – were also well below market expectations at 832 million pounds.
 
Analysts at Jefferies cited weak U.S. demand, destocking and lower benefits than expected from supplies to Zhifei China after a $3 billion deal last year.
 
GSK shares were down 2.2% at 1213 GMT, set for their biggest one-day fall in a month and the largest weighted drag on the FTSE 100.
 
That was despite the company beating second-quarter results forecasts and raising its full-year sales and profit estimates, with sales of cancer, HIV and other speciality medicines expected to offset the lower vaccine growth.

 
 
