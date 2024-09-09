GSK to approach FDA with positive Phase III data for long-acting asthma med

GSK’s new long-acting asthma treatment reduced serious attacks by more than 50% and led to a 72% reduction in exacerbations that required hospitalization or an ER visit, according to detailed Phase III data revealed at the European Respiratory Society and published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Monday.

The full readout comes after GSK revealed in May that depemokimab met the primary endpoints in two late-stage trials called SWIFT-1 and SWIFT-2. The studies compared the therapy to placebo in adults and adolescents with severe asthma with type 2 inflammation characterized by blood eosinophil count.

Patients in the parallel trials had a 54% reduction in severe exacerbations or serious asthma attacks and a 72% reduction in exacerbations that required hospitalization or emergency department visits, GSK said. The studies met the main goal of achieving s statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in exacerbations over 52 weeks as comparfed to placebo.

Depemokimab, an anti-IL-5 therapy, missed on a secondary endpoint that looked at overall health and quality of life, as well as one that examined the severity of disease via forced expiratory volume. GSK’s Kaivan Khavandi, global head of Respiratory/Immunology R&D, explained in a call with reporters that there was a high placebo response on those endpoints. The miss is not expected to impact GSK’s strategy as reducing the actual exacerbations is the tougher and more important clinical outcome, he said.

The treatment is one of GSK’s planned 12 major product launches over the next few years that are expected to generate £38 billion ($50 million) in sales by 2031. The drug itself is expected to bring in £3 billion ($4 billion) in peak sales if approved.

