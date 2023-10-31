GSK to pay $1 bln for exclusive license to J&J’s hepatitis B therapy

Oct 31 (Reuters) – GSK (GSK.L) will pay about $1 billion for exclusive rights to further develop and commercialize Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ.N) hepatitis B therapy, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday.

JNJ-3989 was initially developed by Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR.O) and licensed to Johnson & Johnson-owned Janssen in 2018.

Exclusive rights to the therapy will fuel the expansion of GSK’s own hepatitis B treatment, bepirovirsen, which is currently in late-stage development, the company said.