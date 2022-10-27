GSK to skip regulatory submissions for experimental arthritis drug

Oct 27 (Reuters) – British drugmaker GSK (GSK.L) said on Thursday it would not be proceeding with regulatory submissions of its experimental treatment for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) after the drug failed to meet a key goal in a study.

In a late-stage study, the antibody-based drug, otilimab, did not make a meaningful difference to improving swelling and tenderness in joints to aid movement in patients who had not responded to other forms of treatment before.