GSK to skip regulatory submissions for experimental arthritis drug

,
GSK logo

GSK to skip regulatory submissions for experimental arthritis drug

Oct 27 (Reuters) – British drugmaker GSK (GSK.L) said on Thursday it would not be proceeding with regulatory submissions of its experimental treatment for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) after the drug failed to meet a key goal in a study.

In a late-stage study, the antibody-based drug, otilimab, did not make a meaningful difference to improving swelling and tenderness in joints to aid movement in patients who had not responded to other forms of treatment before.

 
 

“The limited efficacy demonstrated does not support a suitable benefit/risk profile for otilimab as a potential treatment for RA,” the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Eledon asset shows optimistic biomarker activity in ALS trial
Getty Images Regeneron's Evicanumab Fights Ultra-Rare Form of High Cholesterol in Kids
Shingrix GSK 2022: A newly focused biopharma company
GlaxoSmithKline GSK ups ante in ADC discovery game with $1.4B Mersana option deal
Sernova/Evotec cell pouch keeps T1 diabetes patient insulin free for 2 years
PTC ready to take another shot at FDA approval of DMD drug
Sanofi logo Quintiles Unveils New Predictive and Advanced Analytics Capabilities to Enhance its Risk-Based Monitoring Solution
Sanofi logo Sanofi-Reneron eye another Dupixent approval, this time in adolescents with EoE